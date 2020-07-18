BidaskClub Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Sell

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,330 shares of company stock worth $8,326,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

