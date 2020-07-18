BidaskClub Downgrades Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Sell

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

AGLE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

