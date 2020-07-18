BidaskClub Downgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.36. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.