Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.80 ($40.22).

BDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Bertrandt stock opened at €32.65 ($36.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.99. The stock has a market cap of $331.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Bertrandt has a 12-month low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a 12-month high of €66.00 ($74.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

