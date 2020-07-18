Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($26.34) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,040.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,561.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of -124.42.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

