Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hellofresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hellofresh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Hellofresh stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

