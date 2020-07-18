Berenberg Bank Boosts Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target to GBX 690

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 656 ($8.07) target price (up from GBX 634 ($7.80)) on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

GROW opened at GBX 489 ($6.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 7.76. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of GBX 255 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $581.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 465.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.16.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.