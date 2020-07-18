BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.44.

NYSE BRBR opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 179,905 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

