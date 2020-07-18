Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 353 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $100.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

