Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $250.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Beigene will post -19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,840,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $22,073,760. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

