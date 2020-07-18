Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.7% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 98,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

