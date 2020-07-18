Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in BP by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BP by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in BP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 183.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

