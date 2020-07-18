Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,853,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.