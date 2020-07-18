Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

