Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $187.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

