Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.