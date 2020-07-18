Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

