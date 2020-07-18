Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

