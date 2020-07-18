Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

