Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $191.48 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

