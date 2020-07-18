Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

