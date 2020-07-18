Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,198,000 after buying an additional 990,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,539,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

