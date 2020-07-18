Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,531 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AFLAC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AFLAC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

