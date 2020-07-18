Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 337 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.64.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.78. The company has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

