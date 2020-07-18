Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,196 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

