Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $12,316,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $6,735,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.