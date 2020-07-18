Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

