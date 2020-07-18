Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Liberty Global by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 839,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 323,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.