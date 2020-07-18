Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

