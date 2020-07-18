Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $557,000 Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

