Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 570,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 463,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,376 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,947,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,492.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

