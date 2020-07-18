Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 55,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

