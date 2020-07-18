Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

