Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $186,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $21,995,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.42 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.