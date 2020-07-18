Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $176,000 in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBBX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $183.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

