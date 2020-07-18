Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $176,000 in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,287 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,761,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.32 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.