Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $168,000 in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.