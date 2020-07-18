Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $165,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

