Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 638.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

