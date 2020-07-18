Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $407,000 Position in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 67,589 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Central Federal worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 63,388.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Central Federal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Shares of CFBK opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Central Federal Co. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David L. Royer acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.