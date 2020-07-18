Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 127,648 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

