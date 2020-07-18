Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14,736.8% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 994,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

