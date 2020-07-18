Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $73,172,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $97,184,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.