Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of ELS opened at $64.10 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

