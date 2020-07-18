Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

