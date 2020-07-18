Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

NYSE SO opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

