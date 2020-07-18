Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

