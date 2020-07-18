Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 968 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $200.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $206.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.