Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,556 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after buying an additional 221,466 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,322,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

KMB opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

