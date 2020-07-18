Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 236,144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $964.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $937.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $708.19.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

